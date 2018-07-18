App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 120: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated July 17, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank reported a strong quarter in 1QFY19, with PAT at INR 2.63bn (+8% above JMFe). The beat in net profit was primarily driven by strong NII growth (+22% YoY), as margins held up for FB. Credit cost was contained at 80bps for FB in 1QFY19, as slippages almost halved sequentially to 2.3% (annualised). Net stress on FB’s loan book (net NPA + other stress) is now at 2% of loans (from 2.3% as of 4QFY18). Management remains confident of containing slippages at INR 11-12bn in FY19E, with credit costs in the range of 65-70bps. Furthermore, FB is positive on its margin outlook, and expects this, along with the containment of credit cost will help it deliver 1% exit RoA by 4QFY19. We remain cautious on the margin outlook for FB and continue to build credit cost of 77bps/74bps in FY19E/FY20E. Our gross slippage expectation of 1.4%/1.2% over FY19E/20E is well below the 2.7% in FY18.


Outlook


We believe FB can deliver RoA/ RoE of 1%/13% in FY20E. Maintain BUY with unchanged TP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:07 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #JM Financial #Recommendations

