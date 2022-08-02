English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 183: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 183 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 02, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Exide Industries


    Exide Industries (Exide) reported mixed results in Q1FY23, with revenues exceeding our expectations by 9.5%, while EBITDA margins contracting by 90 bps more than expectations. Exide is expected to benefit from a recovery in automotive demand, greater share of replacement sales, and rising sales of industrial batteries. Company procured land in Karnataka to set up multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in technical collaboration with SVOLT Energy Solutions.



    Outlook


    Stock trades at attractive valuations at P/E multiple of 10.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.1x its FY2024E estimates.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Exide Industries -010822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Exide Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.