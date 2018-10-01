App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dishman Carbogen Amcis; target of Rs 415: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dishman Carbogen Amcis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated October 01, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Dishman Carbogen Amcis


DCAL’s FY18 annual report highlights its focus on cost optimization, improving business mix, commitment to reduce debt, strong hedging policies and reduced free cash flow due to higher capex in FY18. The revenue, EBITDA, and PAT largely remained flat in FY18 owing to fully utilized developmental capacity in Switzerland entity (~56% of revenues) and reduced supplies of old products like Eprosartan from India. However, it started the supplies of Niraparib API to a CRAMS partner in FY18, which is expected to become a blockbuster product globally. Going ahead in FY19, we expect DCAL to benefit from the falling rupee, expanded development capacity, ramp up in commercial supplies and improved profitability of Vitamin D business.


Outlook


Remain constructive on its CRAMS thesis with 15 novel molecules in late phase III for its partners. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 415 (11x EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 05:57 pm

tags #Buy #Dishman Carbogen Amcis #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.