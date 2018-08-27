App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Deepak Nitrite with target Rs 346: AnandRathi

We have a buy rating on Deepak Nitrite with a target price of Rs 346 per share based on 21.90x FY19E EPS of 15.80.

AnandRathi

Deepak Nitrite's new green field expansion plan at Dahej, Gujarat for manufacturing phenol (2,00,000 ton/year) and acetone (1,20,000 T/year) should provide a significant increase in its top line and profitability.

The project is now well into its pre-commissioning activity and the company has set up a marketing team for customer outreach of the new products.

Due to India’s dependent heavily on the imports, due to lack of domestic production capacity the macro scenarios for the domestic market looks promising for DNL.

The company has reported a revenue growth of 24.8% in its standalone sales in Q1FY19 at Rs 421 crore as against Rs 337 crore in Q1FY18.

The profit after tax for the company stood Rs 21.78 crore in Q1FY19 as against Rs 20.10 crore in Q1FY18.

We have a buy rating on Deepak Nitrite with a target price of Rs 346 per share based on 21.90x FY19E EPS of 15.80.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 09:25 am

