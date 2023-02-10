Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2120: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dalmia Bharat

DALBHARA’s 3Q performance was supported by the pricing recovery in the East region and better cost controls (opex/t down 4% QoQ). EBITDA came in at INR6.4b v/s estimated INR6b and EBITDA/t stood at INR1,022 v/s estimated INR950. Profit came in at INR2.0b v/s estimated INR1.7b. It has signed a definitive agreement (part of the earlier announcement) with JP group for acquiring clinker/cement capacities of 3.3mtpa/5.2mtpa at an enterprise value of INR32.3b (translating into an EV/t of USD76).

Outlook

We have raised our EBITDA estimates for FY24/FY25 by 3% each, considering better profitability in 3Q. We have not factored in the JP group asset acquisition into our assumptions. We reiterate Buy with a TP of INR2,120 (from INR2,080 earlier), valuing it at 12.5x Sep’24 EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dalmia Bharat - 08 -02 - 2023 - moti