App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy D B Corp; target of Rs 324: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on D B Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 324 in its research report dated May 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on D B Corp


Consol. revenue grew 10% YoY to INR5.7b (1% miss), led by healthy growth in the Print business. Print ad revenue was up 9% YoY to INR3.4b, driven by a revival in adspend. Moreover, a 14% YoY jump in circulation copies to 5.96m drove 9% YoY growth in circulation revenue to INR1.3b. Radio revenue, too, increased 9% YoY to INR360m. Yet, consol. EBITDA fell 13% YoY to INR979m (18% miss), mainly due to a 16% rise in opex. EBITDA margin contracted 445bp to 17.3%. PAT declined 11% YoY to INR571m (17% miss) due to lower EBITDA, partly offset by lower tax. For FY18, consol. revenue rose 3% to INR23.3b (in-line), while EBITDA/PAT fell 12%/14% to INR5.9b/3.4b (4% miss).  Concall highlights: 1) Volumes to account for ~70-80% of total ad revenue growth in FY19. 2) Expect a 12-15% YoY increase in newsprint prices in 1Q/2QFY19. 3) Circulation copies to increase by 6-10% in FY19. 4) FY19 (maintenance) capex to be ~INR500-600m. 5) Management has no plans of any M&A/investment activities.


Outlook


We reduce our TP to INR324 (INR420 earlier), ascribing 13x P/E on FY20E EPS of INR25 on account of the cut in EPS and attributing a lower multiple due to cost headwinds. However, a revival in ad growth should bode well. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #D B Corp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.