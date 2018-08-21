App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 880: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated August 13, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Cummins India


Cummins India 1QFY19 results were in-line with estimates. Net sales declined by 1% YoY (7% below JMFe) as domestic sales registered a 7% decline (high base effect), while exports reported healthy growth of 12% YoY. However, operating profits grew by 10% YoY (in-line with JMFe), as operating margins grew by 160bps YoY to 16.2%, buoyed by currency tailwinds and favourable sales mix. Being cautiously optimistic, management maintain its annual sales growth guidance (domestic: 8-10%, exports: 0-5%) as it suspected that the bump in exports may be due to inventory correction. Adjusted net profit growth was stunted at 3% YoY, as tax rate increased to 28% (vs 22%), due to expiry of first 5 year concessional rate for Phaltan SEZ.


Outlook


Over FY18-21E, we forecast 12%/14% CAGR in sales/EBTIDA as we build in a recovery in both domestic and exports market, while we expect EBITDA margins to be maintained at 15%. We maintain BUY with our SOTP based Sep’19 TP of INR880.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Buy #Cummins India #JM Financial #Recommendations

