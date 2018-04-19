App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 19, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 862: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 862 in its research report dated April 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Cummins India


We expect Cummins India to be able to deliver growth at c.16.4% CAGR (against flat YY growth in FY18E) between FY18-20 given the continued momentum in industrial demand and potential benefits arising from improving economic outlook in exports market (business impact yet to be confirmed by the management). Continued efforts towards cost rationalization (maintain Gross margins through value engineering efforts) and operating leverage will be able to offset the cost inflation to a large extent.

Outlook

We believe that the downside could be limited from the current levels and Cummins India can surprise a rather skeptical market on the margin (and subsequently on earnings) front, making a plausible case for re-rating. We value Cummins India at 26x FY20 earnings and move recommendation to ‘BUY’ from ‘ACCUMULATE’ with revised target price of Rs 862 (Rs 897 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Cummins India #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.