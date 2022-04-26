English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy CRISIL; target of Rs 4100: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on CRISIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4100 in its research report date April 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 26, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on CRISIL


    CRISIL delivered a robust operating performance in Q1 CY22 (4% Revenue/16-17% EBITDA & Earnings beat) characterized by multi-year high revenue growth of 20% yoy and EBITDA margin of 29.6%. The strong growth performance was driven by a) improved growth momentum in domestic ratings business (continuous market share gains), b) sustained traction in GR&RS business underpinned by strong demand for core offerings in research, risk, regulatory support, and transformation, capabilities to tap new opportunities and new client additions, c) strong performance of India Research business on continued buoyancy in capital markets and economic recovery and d) an integrated approach in GBA business driving wallet share gains within key clients and new client additions. Management remains sanguine about growth momentum in global research/benchmarking analytics businesses and about market share in the domestic ratings business.



    Outlook


    We estimate 15%/23% consolidated revenue/PBT CAGR over CY21-24 and ~400 bps margin expansion through the period. Improved margin and growth will cause RoE to expand by 6 ppt to 38% in CY24. Stock trades at 41x 1-yr rolling fwd. P/E, and its peak valuation has been around 55x in the past seven years. Multiple is expected to re-rate on prospects of substantial RoE expansion. Reiterate BUY and raise 12m PT to Rs4100 (earlier Rs3750).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Crisil #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.