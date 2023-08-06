English
    Buy Cholamandalam Investment; target of Rs 1215: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1215 in its research report dated August 02, 2023.

    August 06, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Cholamandalam Investment

    In Q1FY24, CIFC continued its strong disbursements and AUM growth, despite a seasonally weak quarter; however, profitability missed our estimates on some pressure on NIM and increased credit cost. Going ahead, margins are likely to improve, with easing cost of funds and higher yielding fixed rate new loans aiding loan book yields and improving credit cost helping overall profitability. Overall, the CIFC’s profitable growth story, powered by its strength in core vehicle finance and accelerated growth in newer segments, stays on course. The planned ~Rs40bn capital raise should improve the capital adequacy by ~4ppts and support stronger growth for 2-3 years.


    Outlook

    To reflect Q1 developments, we have tweaked our FY24-26 estimates (~3% downgrade in EPS) and reiterate our BUY rating with Jun-24 TP of Rs1,215 (implied FY25E P/BV: 4.7x)

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

