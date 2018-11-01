App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Central Depository Services; target of Rs 380: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Central Depository Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated October 30, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Central Depository Services


CDSL posted robust 2QFY19, both revenue and margin performance was better than expectation. Revenue was up 17.4% QoQ to Rs 531mn (vs est. of Rs 433mn). Growth was led by 6.2/48.5% QoQ rise in Transaction/Online data charges revenue (MF KYC). Discontinuation of OTP based Aadhaar KYC for MFs led to surge in demand for CVL KYC. Margin expanded 504bps QoQ to 61.8% vs our estimate of 54% led by non-linearity. CDSL continued to gain BO market share (~48% in 2QFY19, +56bps QoQ). Incremental market share for CDSL stood at 64% (vs 63% in FY18), which indicates DPs preference of CDSL over NSDL.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating, have assigned 33x multiple to core Sep-20 earnings and added back net cash to arrive at a TP of Rs 380 (~59% upside form CMP).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Buy #Central Depository Services #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

