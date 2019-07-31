App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CDSL; target of Rs 320: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on CDSL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on CDSL


Revenue was up 15.6% QoQ to Rs 584mn (vs est. of Rs 501mn). Growth was supported by 7.5/39% QoQ rise in Issuer charges/IPO & corporate action. Total 655 un-listed companies applied for Demat services by paying ~Rs 15K/company. CDSL is adding ~200-250 un-listed companies per month vs. ~500 by NSDL. Annual issuer revenue (+23.3% FY20E) is driving growth for CDSL and is a multi-year opportunity. Others (e-CAS, e-Voting, Govt.) was up 42.7% QoQ led by one-off Govt. project (Rs 69.3mn, adjusted total revenue was up 1.8% QoQ). The Govt. project is at 31% margins and may continue till this year-end. Reported margin contracted 1,675bps QoQ to 38.8% led by wage hike, provisions, and lower margin Govt business. Adjusted margin stood at 52.5% vs. est. of 55%. Steep wage hike of ~30% was a negative surprise and will increase employee cost by ~36% for FY20E. CDSL continued to gain a Beneficiary Owner (BO) market share (49%, +202bps YoY). Incremental market share for CDSL stood at 74% (vs. 64%) which indicates the rising preference of CDSL over NSDL. There are ~546 (vs 520 QoQ) universities registered under NAD and ~17.1mn academic records have been generated. This is a future revenue driver.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on CDSL post higher revenues but lower margins in 1QFY20. Annuity revenue (+23% YoY) is driving growth led by the unlisted opportunity. Our SoTP of Rs 320 is based on 30x core FY21 earnings plus net cash.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Buy #CDSL #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

