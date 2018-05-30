App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CCL Products; target of Rs 437: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on CCL Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 437 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on CCL Products


CCL Products India’s (CCL) Q4FY18 revenue and EBITDA at INR3.2bn and INR712mn came below our INR3.6bn and INR821mn estimates, respectively. This was on account of lower India business revenue as supply of agglomerated coffee started from Vietnam. However, APAT at INR472mn came in line with estimate as tax rate was lower at 24% versus 31% estimated and 33% in Q4FY17. Management has guided for 10-20% volume growth without factoring the impact of freeze dried capacity expansion (to be commissioned in Sept 2018). Our FY19 numbers are ahead of management’s estimates as we factor in the benefit of the capacity’s commissioning.


Outlook


Maintain ’BUY’ with TP of INR437 based on 24x FY20E EPS. Timely commissioning of the freeze dried capacity is key monitorable.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 30, 2018 05:22 pm

tags #Buy #CCL Products #Edelweiss #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.