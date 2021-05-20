MARKET NEWS

Buy Castrol (India); target of Rs 170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Castrol (India) recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

May 20, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Castrol (India)


CSTRL delivered a beat across all fronts, led by higher than estimated volumes of ~61m liters (up 62% YoY and 17% QoQ) – aided by pent up demand in Jan-Feb’21. Commercial and 2W segment performed well during 1QCY21, while demand from agriculture sector remains robust (led by higher Tractor sales). However, the management has guided that such volume growth won’t be sustainable going forward. Realization stood in line with our estimate at INR186.7/liter due to price action taken by the company in Jan’21. It has further increased product prices in Apr’21 – in line with an increase in base oil prices. Impact from the second COVID-19 wave: The management said additional restrictions/lockdowns are resulting in a market slowdown in various parts of India, thus posing a challenge to its 2QCY21 volume outlook.


Outlook


On a one-year forward P/E basis, the stock trades at a discount of ~47% to its long-term P/E average of 27.1x. Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 20, 2021 04:25 pm

