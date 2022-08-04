English
    Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal


    Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) reported strong topline numbers, aided by recent acquisitions. The Russian subsidiary – VAW performed well on the sales front, but profitability was impacted by forex loss. Demand is sanguine across segments, led by better product mix and further aided by recent acquisitions. FY2023 OPM to be at FY2022 level and improve thereafter, helped by easing supply-chain constraints and turnaround in recent acquisitions.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,000, considering healthy long-term growth outlook across end-user industries.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 4, 2022 10:05 pm
