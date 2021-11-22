MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Burger King India; target of Rs 217: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Burger King India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 217 in its research report dated November 18, 2021.

Broker Research
November 22, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Burger King India


Burger King India Limited (BKIL) witnessed good growth in its Revenues during the quarter. Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 245.4 crores (up ~154% y-o-y and 64% q-o-q). Ease in Covid restrictions led to increase in dine-in sales. The Dine-in: Delivery sales mix for the quarter was 47:53 as compared to 28:72 in the previous quarter. The Average daily sales (ADS) recovered by 165% and 65% for Delivery and Dine-in businesses respectively in 2QFY22. On a Pan India basis the ADS recovery for October 21 (on FY20 baseline) has been 101%. The region wise ADS recovery for 2QFY22 is 90%, 97% and 103% for North, West and South East respectively. The ADS recovery has been least in the Northern region as majority of the stores are at the Metro stations, where restrictions are not lifted completely. BKIL added 4 stores during the quarter, with the current store count standing at 274. The management is optimistic to deliver a total of 320 stores by FY22. EBITDA jumped significantly from ₹ 0.3 crores in 2QFY21 to ₹ 25.6 crores in 2QFY22 while the margins grew by ~1000 bps to 10.4%.



Outlook


Based on our target Price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 6x FY23E operating Revenue, We maintain our previous target price of ₹ 217, informing a BUY rating with a 40% upside.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Burger King India #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations
first published: Nov 22, 2021 12:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.