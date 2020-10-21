172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-britannia-industries-target-of-rs-4200-sharekhan-3-5993071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4200 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Britannia Industries


Domestic sales volume grew by 9% in Q2FY2021, lower than ours as well as the street’s expectation of 12-13%; August volume growth stood at low single-digits but improved close to double digits in September. Adjacencies continue to perform well with rusk and cheese clocking strong double-digit growth; lower milk prices aided good profitability of dairy segment. Product launches, capacity additions in key states, improving penetration in regional markets and sustained growth in adjacencies will be key revenue growth drivers in the near term. Input cost inflation is expected to be marginal.


Outlook


The stock is trading at 42x/36x FY2022/23E EPS; given its focus on becoming a large snacking company and sustained OPM expansion, we maintain a Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,200.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Britannia Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

