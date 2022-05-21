English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bosch; target of Rs 16,100: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bosch has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 16,100 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Bosch


    Bosch Ltd (Bosch) is a technology leader providing solutions in automotive, industrial technology, consumer goods, energy & building technology. • Mobility solutions (automotive products) comprised ~85% of FY22 sales with share of Business Beyond Mobility at ~15% • Within mobility, it has large presence in diesel-dependent vehicles, tractors.



    Outlook


    We upgrade Bosch from HOLD to BUY tracking industry tailwinds as well as government’s focus on stringent emission controls with company’s value addition focus in this domain (including e-mobility and new technologies). Introducing FY24, we now value Bosch at 28x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 575 for a revised target price of Rs 16,100 per share (earlier Rs 20,100).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bosch #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.