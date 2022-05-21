Buy Bosch; target of Rs 16,100: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Bosch

Bosch Ltd (Bosch) is a technology leader providing solutions in automotive, industrial technology, consumer goods, energy & building technology. • Mobility solutions (automotive products) comprised ~85% of FY22 sales with share of Business Beyond Mobility at ~15% • Within mobility, it has large presence in diesel-dependent vehicles, tractors.

Outlook

We upgrade Bosch from HOLD to BUY tracking industry tailwinds as well as government’s focus on stringent emission controls with company’s value addition focus in this domain (including e-mobility and new technologies). Introducing FY24, we now value Bosch at 28x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 575 for a revised target price of Rs 16,100 per share (earlier Rs 20,100).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More