    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Electronics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated January 28, 2023.

    January 31, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Electronics

    Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a leading aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advance electronics products. Multi-product, multi-technology- diverse product range including radar, missile systems, electronic warfare & avionics, anti-submarine warfare, electro-optics, homeland security, civilian products, etc • Focus to increase the non-defence share to ~20% over two to three years.


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value BEL at Rs 130 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS.