English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 03, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics

    We recently attended Q3FY23 analyst call scheduled by Bharat Electronics (BEL), wherein the management sounded confident in meeting its FY23 order inflow guidance of Rs180-200bn (despite lower order inflows of ~Rs36bn in 9MFY23), factoring in orders worth Rs110-120bn already being finalized. BEL’s order pipeline remains healthy for next two years with large orders expected in defence segment such as QRSAM, LRSAM, naval systems etc. and in non-defence segment such as Air Traffic Management System-ATMS, Homeland security, Batteries etc. For FY23 management guided revenue growth of ~15% with EBITDA margin of ~20-22%. We remain positive on long term growth story of BEL given 1) strong order backlog & order pipeline 2) diversification in newer business verticals like, hydrogen fuel cell, EV batteries, ATMS etc., 3) focus on export markets (Egypt, Malaysia etc.) and 4) government emphasis towards product indigenization.

    Outlook

    The stock is currently trading at PE of 23.8x/19.9x/17.1x FY23/24/25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs125 (same as earlier) valuing it at 23x FY25E EPS.