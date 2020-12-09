PlusFinancial Times
Buy Bata India: target of Rs 1765 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bata India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1765 in its research report dated December 08, 2020.

Dec 9, 2020 / 03:07 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Bata India


Bata’s performance is inching close to pre-pre-covid levels with good demand for footwear products in the urban market during the festive season and sustained higher demand in tier-3 and tier-4 towns (business recovered to 50% in Q2FY2021). Mr. Sandip Kataria’s elevation as global CEO provides large opportunities for Bata in export markets, and the company can leverage upon its global expertise/styles to remain competitive in the domestic market. Focus on expanding base in tier-3 and tier-4 towns through the franchise route (200 stores), sustained new product launches/promotional activities, and emphasis on digital footprint (currently contributes ~10% to revenue) bode well for the company from the medium to long-term perspective.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation on Bata India (Bata) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,765. The stock is currently trading at 46x its FY2023E EPS and 18.4x its FY2023 EV/EBIDTA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bata India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 9, 2020 01:45 pm

