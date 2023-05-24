English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 305: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated May 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Bandhan Bank

    Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4FY23 stood at INR 24,718 Mn, a decline of 2.7% YoY but a growth of 18.8% QoQ. The Core NIMs stood at 7.3% in Q4FY23, a contraction of 140 bps YoY, whereas they expanded by 80 bps QoQ. Pre-Provision Operating Profits (PPOP) declined by 28.8% YoY/ 6.6% QoQ to INR 17,957 Mn. Net profit for Q4FY23 stood at INR 8,083 Mn, a fall of 57.5% YoY led by a higher base in Q4FY22 and lower operating profits but grew by 178.2% QoQ driven by lower provisions. The GNPA was 4.87% as of March 31, 2023, compared to a comparable 6.46% as of March 31, 2022. The NNPA for the quarter ended stood at 1.17% vs 1.66% as of March 31, 2022, of the net advances. Advances as of March 31, 2023, were reported at INR 10,47,568Mn, a growth of 11.5% YoY/ 13.8% QoQ. The deposit grew by 12.2% YoY/ 5.7% QoQ to INR 10,80,693 Mn with CASA ratio of 39.3% as against 41.6% in Q4FY22.

    Outlook

    We maintain our target price at INR 305 per share (unchanged), implying a P/ABV multiple of 2.0x to the adjusted book value of INR 151.9 per share for FY25E, showing an upside of 26.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our BUY rating on the shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bandhan Bank - 24 -05 - 2023 - kr

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bandhan Bank #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2023 05:36 pm