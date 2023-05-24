Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 305: KR Choksey

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Bandhan Bank

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4FY23 stood at INR 24,718 Mn, a decline of 2.7% YoY but a growth of 18.8% QoQ. The Core NIMs stood at 7.3% in Q4FY23, a contraction of 140 bps YoY, whereas they expanded by 80 bps QoQ. Pre-Provision Operating Profits (PPOP) declined by 28.8% YoY/ 6.6% QoQ to INR 17,957 Mn. Net profit for Q4FY23 stood at INR 8,083 Mn, a fall of 57.5% YoY led by a higher base in Q4FY22 and lower operating profits but grew by 178.2% QoQ driven by lower provisions. The GNPA was 4.87% as of March 31, 2023, compared to a comparable 6.46% as of March 31, 2022. The NNPA for the quarter ended stood at 1.17% vs 1.66% as of March 31, 2022, of the net advances. Advances as of March 31, 2023, were reported at INR 10,47,568Mn, a growth of 11.5% YoY/ 13.8% QoQ. The deposit grew by 12.2% YoY/ 5.7% QoQ to INR 10,80,693 Mn with CASA ratio of 39.3% as against 41.6% in Q4FY22.

Outlook

We maintain our target price at INR 305 per share (unchanged), implying a P/ABV multiple of 2.0x to the adjusted book value of INR 151.9 per share for FY25E, showing an upside of 26.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our BUY rating on the shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bandhan Bank - 24 -05 - 2023 - kr