    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 7600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7600 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 29, 2022
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finance


    Bajaj Finance reported another strong quarter with healthy operating performance. PAT stood at Rs. 2,596 crore (on consolidated basis), up ~159% y-o-y and ~7% q-o-q versus our estimate of Rs. 2,182 crore, on account of higher provision expectations. Asset quality continued to witness significant improvement with stage 3 assets at 1.25%, down ~35 bps q-o-q. The management expects the GNPA and NNPA ratios to trend lower going ahead. Consolidated AUM grew by 28% y-o-y and 3% q-o-q to Rs. 2.04 trillion in Q1FY2023. The company plans to grow its AUM to Rs. 4 lakh crore by FY2025. The company plans to be fully digital across all its products on application by March 2023. At the CMP, the company trades at 7.2x its FY2023E P/BV.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 7,600.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022
