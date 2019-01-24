App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 940: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated January 17, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Aurobindo Pharma (ARBP) would acquire seven marketed oncology products, intellectual property and commercial infrastructure from Spectrum Pharma for a consideration of USD300m, which includes an upfront payment of USD160m and a milestone-linked payment of USD140m. The acquired portfolio is expected to have contributed USD105m to Spectrum in CY18, implying an attractive valuation of EV/sales of ~1.5x (EV based on upfront payment only).


Outlook


We raise our FY20/21 EPS estimate by 2%/2.7% to INR60.5/INR63.8 and revise our target price to INR940 (prior: INR920), based on 15x 12M forward earnings, to factor in this acquisition. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

