    Buy Astral; target of Rs 2605: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Astral has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2605 in its research report dated August 17, 2022.

    August 19, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Astral


    Astral’s Q1 performance was good. Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 73%/ 33%/28% y/y to Rs12.1bn/Rs1.7bn/Rs961m (ARe: Rs12.6bn/Rs1.8bn/ Rs1,088m. Continuing higher input costs shaved 714bps off the gross margin y/y to 31.1%. Economies of scale led to lower contraction in the EBITDA margin, 431bps y/y, to 14.2%. Gross profit and EBITDA, though, rose respectively 41% and 33% y/y on robust revenue growth.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy on it with a higher TP of Rs2,605 (earlier Rs2,560) based on 62.5x (unchanged) FY24e earnings. Faucets and sanitaryware, when factored in, would increase the potential.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 19, 2022 04:11 pm
