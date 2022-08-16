English
    Buy Astral; target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Astral has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Astral


    In Q1, the company reported higher than expected revenues although OPM disappointed due to inventory losses & spends on faucets & sanitaryware. Net profit lagged owing to forex losses & amortisation related to paints business. Q2 may see margin pressures continuing in pipes, led by declining PVC prices. However, expected stabilising of PVC prices in H2FY2023 would lift demand. Its new businesses viz. plastic tanks, Valves, Paints, faucets and sanitaryware would provide a sustainable growth trajectory going ahead.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Astral Limited (Astral) with a revised price target of Rs. 2300 owing to strong growth potential in its existing and new businesses.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:41 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.