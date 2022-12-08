English
    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 345: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    December 08, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Apollo Tyres


    Apollo Tyres’ Q2FY23 revenue increased by 17% YoY (3-yr CAGR at 14%) to Rs59.6bn, slightly below our estimates. EBITDA increased by 12% YoY (3-yr CAGR at 18%) to Rs7.1bn, in line with our estimate. Management expects Q3 RM-cost to reduce by 3% QoQ, owing to commodity deflation. We increase FY23-25E EPS by 2-6%, to account for the higher margin assumptions. Following the revision, we expect FY23E revenue growth to be robust at 18%; this uptrend is likely to endure, with FY23-25E revenue CAGR at 9%, led by robust growth in the OEM segment, stable replacement demand and market-share gains in Europe. Driven by better scale and improved net pricing, we expect EBITDA margin to expand, from 12.3% in FY22 to 12.7% in FY23E and to 14.7% in FY25E.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating, with a revised TP of Rs345/share (Rs325 earlier), applying 13x Dec-24E EPS (Sep-24E earlier).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Dec 8, 2022 02:47 pm