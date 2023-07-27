Buy Allied Digital Services; target of Rs 213: Profitmart

Buy

Profitmart research report on Allied Digital Services

Allied Digital Services Limited (ADSL) was established in 1984 & was later converted in to public limited company in 2007. ADSL is an IT services company providing services of designing, developing, deploying digital solutions, and delivering end-to-end IT infrastructure services, Enterprise applications, and Integrated solutions. ADSL has a direct presence in India. USA, UK, Singapore, Australia Ireland, China, Japan & Brazil & revenues from global customers accounts for about 75% of total revenues and 25% comes from domestic market.

Outlook

Hence we believe that the ADSL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 213 over the next 12 to 18 months.

