Buy Alicon Castalloy: target of Rs 847: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy

Alicon’s Q2FY2022 results were ahead of expectations, with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT exceeding estimates by 8.4%, 11.5%, and 13.9%, respectively. We remain positive on the company’s growth prospects, robust order book, multi-year order wins, increased share of high-margin machined components, and higher share of e-mobility business. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 9.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.4x its FY2024E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with a revised PT of Rs. 847, factoring long-term revenue visibility, given its robust strong order book.

