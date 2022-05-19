English
    Buy Alicon Castalloy: target of Rs 847: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Alicon Castalloy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 847 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy


    Alicon’s Q2FY2022 results were ahead of expectations, with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT exceeding estimates by 8.4%, 11.5%, and 13.9%, respectively. We remain positive on the company’s growth prospects, robust order book, multi-year order wins, increased share of high-margin machined components, and higher share of e-mobility business. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 9.5x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.4x its FY2024E estimates.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with a revised PT of Rs. 847, factoring long-term revenue visibility, given its robust strong order book.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Alicon Castalloy #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:58 am
