Buy AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1890: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on AIA Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1890 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.
AIA Engineering (AIAE) has reported healthy execution in Q4FY20, supporting the overall earnings and cashflows. Current operations have reached ~75% of preCovid-19 levels and the management is confident regarding normalisation of demand. Though the new client development has taken a back seat due to travel ban, it is likely to pick up once travel situation normalises. Factoring in betterthan-expected execution and relatively quicker recovery in production, we raise FY21E and FY22E earnings by 12.3% and 11.8%, respectively.
Outlook
Given the medium to long-term growth drivers and continuation of mill liner capex plans, we maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs1,890 (previously: Rs1,521).
