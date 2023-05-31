Buy Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 700: HDFC Securities

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Ahluwalia Contracts

Ahluwalia Contracts (AHLU) reported revenue/EBITDA/APAT of 8.6/1.1/0.8bn, (missing)/beating our estimates by (17.7)/9.5/10.8%. While surpassing its FY23 order inflow (OI) guidance of INR 45bn with an OI of INR 50.6bn, the order book (OB) as of Mar’23 stood at INR 81.6bn. With an OI of INR 37.5bn in FYTD24, the OB as of date stands at ~INR 120bn (~4.2x FY23 revenue). The OB is well-diversified, providing a natural hedge from a slowdown in any particular business/geography segment. AHLU guided for FY24 revenue to grow by 20% YoY, with EBITDA margin (excl. other income) at ~11%+ and an OI of INR 20-25bn in the remaining part of the year.



Outlook

Given robust inflows, better margins and pick-up in execution, we recalibrate our FY24/25E EPS higher and increase the multiple to 14x from 13x. We maintain BUY on the stock, with an increased TP of INR 700/sh .

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ahluwalia Contracts - 30 -05 - 2023 - hdfc