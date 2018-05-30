App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Action Construction Equipment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment

Action Construction (ACE) reported a strong Q4FY18 wherein revenue grew ~60% YoY to | 367.5 crore driven by growth across all segments. EBITDA margin rose 643 bps YoY to 10.4% largely driven by higher capacity utilisation leading to benefit of operating leverage while PAT grew ~8.9x to | 21.5 crore.

Outlook

Accordingly, we estimate 21.4% growth in topline, with 35.6% growth in EBIDTA and 44% growth in PAT for ACE in FY18-20E. At an estimated EBITDA of | 14.3/share, we value ACE at ~16x EV/EBIDTA and maintain our target price of | 240. We reiterate our BUY recommendation on the company.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:39 pm

tags #Action Construction Equipment #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

