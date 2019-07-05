Budget 2019: A dozen well-researched ideas after first Budget of Modi 2.0

The Modi 2.0 government’s first Budget has thrown up several opportunities for investors. The Moneycontrol Research team has handpicked a dozen stocks which offer earnings visibility and are ideally positioned to benefit from the government’s growth & development agenda.

Aavas Financiers, a mid-cap affordable housing finance company, has delivered strong profitable growth at a time when the sector is going through a challenging period. The lender focusses on the low cost and affordable housing segment, targeting self-employed and salaried customers in the informal segment, who otherwise have limited access to formal lending channels in the absence of proper income documents. Affordable housing has been a clear focus area in the Budget. The stock has been a clear outlier as it has more than doubled after its listing in October 2018. Given the high growth potential, an experienced management along with a well-capitalized balance sheet, Aavas is well poised for the next leg of growth.

Bajaj Auto, one of the leading two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) manufacturers in India, is not immune to recent sector wide challenges such as a surge in total cost of ownership. However, the company has been able to outperform due to its strategy to gain market share by aggressive pricing in the entry level segment and in its product portfolio. Additionally, what has been working in favour of the company is exports (40 percent volume contribution) where it has been registering strong growth. Further, the government policy emphasis on rural consumption is expected to boost earnings prospects.

Dhanuka Agritech, a manufacturer of insecticides, pesticides, fungicides and herbicides, is an attractive pick from the agri space given recent stock price correction. With clearing up of high cost inventory and healthy line up of new products, the company is positioned for improvement in margins. We expect consistency in earnings as the company has a healthy product mix, with more than half of its sales accruing from specialty molecules, strong pick up in recently launched products, low penetration of herbicides and fungicides in India and favourable macro and policy environment for agriculture companies.

Emmbi Industries, the manufacturer of woven polyethylene and polypropylene bags, has an impressive track record as the company has improved its topline in each of the last 10 years. Going forward, the company is targeting aggressive expansion in the water conservation and agro polymer space through brand development and deeper penetration in agriculture and rural markets. Water is a clear focus area of the government. Further, policy support from the government on rural initiatives such as the target of doubling of farm income and loan relief also augurs well for its growth prospects.

The government’s thrust on irrigation, micro-irrigation, water and housing projects bodes well for Finolex Industries as the company is backward integrated and holds a dominant position in the agricultural pipes industry with a market share of around 10 percent. The company is targeting newer product launches (CPVC pipes) and deeper market penetration (entry into the north east) to drive its topline and bottomline. Finolex trades at a significant discount to its peers (Astral and Supreme) and the current valuations offer attractive risk reward ratio in context of the opportunity size.

HDFC Bank, the most profitable private sector bank, has been the most consistent performer on the street for many years now. Thanks to the strong loan growth much ahead of the industry, stable margins and impeccable asset quality, the bank continues to deliver 20 percent growth in its net profit quarter after quarter. While HDFC Bank has underperformed corporate lenders like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank in the last one year, value unlocking through listing of the subsidiary HDB Financial Services over the next two years can significantly add to the stock’s performance.

HG Infrastructure is one of the quality plays in the road construction space earning 15% operating margins, over 30% core return on equity and having negligible debt (debt to equity 0-4 times) in the books. Besides, it has strong earnings and revenue visibility. The company is sitting on an order book of close to Rs 6200 crore, on an annual sales turnover of Rs 2000 crore, which is executable over the next 2-2.5 years. Interestingly, the overall industry environment is improving as new order are expected to resume soon post the election.

L&T has been a biggest beneficiary of consolidation in the industry and as a result of which it has seen huge traction in orders. It is sitting on an order book of close to Rs 2.93 lakh crore which is 2.1 times its annual sales and provide good revenue visibility. It expects the investment environment to improve further in the coming years resulting into higher order inflows and better revenue growth. Along with this, margins and overall returns are expected improve because of the utilisation of the cash and control over cost leading to higher earnings growth. The budget has focused on kick-starting the investment cycle.

Mas Financial, a Gujarat-based NBFC, is focusing on loans to small businesses and individuals. The company has been growing steadily but in a calibrated manner. It has a unique sourcing model through dealers and smaller NBFCs with risk sharing. The company has weathered the recent storm in the NBFC space well with no funding constraint thanks to its diversified funding sources, alongside a pristine asset quality. The company has a very consistent financial track record and is adequately capitalised. With an imminent shake out in the NBFC space, the high quality names that survive should emerge stronger with waning competitive intensity.

State owned company RITES, which is in the railway engineering space (undertakes turnkey and consultancy projects) has seen huge traction in its orders recently as a result of higher budgetary allocation for the railways. It is sitting on close to a Rs 6000 crore order book which is 3 times its annual sales, providing strong revenue and earning visibility. Despite strong earnings visibility, the stock is attractively trading at 9 times FY21 estimated earnings which is cheap considering zero debt and high cash in the books, strong 33% operating margins and 27% return on capital in the fiscal year 2019.

Seya Industries, the lowest cost benzene derivative manufacturer, demands attention as it increasingly focuses on a product range having high import intensity and benefits from a strong domestic demand for varied downstream chemicals industries. While the stock is trading at a substantial discount to peers in the benzene derivative space, we like the company for its strong margin profile and the vertically integrated operations. Future earnings are likely to be propelled by a massive greenfield project which would lead to 6 times increase in capacity. The project is expected to commission by second half of FY20.