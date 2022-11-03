English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Bikaji Foods International IPO: Perfect taste for long-term investment

    Bikaji Foods International is poised for an industry-leading growth, supported by increased capacity utilisation, higher distribution reach and huge scope for gains from the unorganised segment, in the next few years

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    Bharat Gianani
    November 03, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
    Bikaji Foods International IPO: Perfect taste for long-term investment

    Bikaji is one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands with an international footprint, [Representative image]

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Reputed snack-manufacturing company, with varied product portfolio and diverse manufacturing base Expanding distribution reach in both core as well as new focus markets Increased capacity utilisation and better margins to provide industry-leading earnings growth Valuations at premium, but justified on strong earnings potential Bikaji Foods International Ltd (BFIL) is the largest maker of Bikaneri Bhujia and the third-largest ethnic snacks company in India. BFIL is poised for an industry-leading growth, supported by increased capacity utilisation, higher distribution reach and huge scope for gains...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxing windfall profits

      Nov 2, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI's Nov 3 meet seems perfunctory, start-up slowdown may be a passing phase, US Midterm polls and its market implications, market signs favourable for long-term investing, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Waiting for the Fed again 

      Oct 29, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

      Once again, the Fed rate call is back on the investor radar, not because of the quantum but the hints the central bank would drop

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers