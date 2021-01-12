Balkrishna Industries Q3 PAT seen up 17.4% YoY to Rs. 259 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Balkrishna Industries to report net profit at Rs. 259 crore up 17.4% year-on-year (down 23.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,403 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 27.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 435 crore.

