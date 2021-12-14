Adani Green Energy share price up on power purchase deal with Solar Energy Corp

(Photo by Ajinkya Machale)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Adani Green Energy share price added 2 percent in the morning session on December 14 after the company said it had signed a deal with Solar Energy Corp to supply 4,667 MW of green power in the world's "largest" such agreement.

"Adani Green Energy (AGEL), the world’s largest solar power developer and the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani Group, has signed an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4,667 MW of green power. This is the world’s largest ever green power purchase agreement," the company said in an exchange filing.

The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667 MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the world’s largest solar development tender ever awarded.

So far, AGEL has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6000 MW of the 8,000 MW awarded in 2020. AGEL expects to close the balance 2000 MW PPA in the next two to three months, Adani Green added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The stock was trading at Rs 1,411.35, up Rs 25.15, or 1.81 percent at 10.25 am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,453.20 and an intraday low of Rs 1,396.15.

Earlier, as per media reports, Mauritius-based promoter entity acquired about 5 percent of equity shares in Adani Green Energy, indicating a doubling down on the renewables bet by group chairman Gautam Adani. The purchase of shares by Infinite Trade and Investments Ltd has taken the promoter shareholding in the company from 56.29 percent as of March to 60.14 percent in November.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.