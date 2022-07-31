English
    Accumulate TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1028: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on TVS Motor Company with a target price of Rs 1028 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on TVS Motor Company


    TVS Motor Company has reported largely in line with our estimates and strong export volume on the back of the performance of its product portfolio, export momentum, and exchange rate benefits; Standalone revenue stood at INR 60,087 Mn, against our estimate of INR 59,285 Mn registering a growth 52.7% YoY/ 8.7% QoQ. EBITDA stood at INR 5,995 Mn, against our estimate of INR 5,820 Mn, Registering a growth of 119%YoY/ +7.7%QoQ.On the margins front, EBITDA margin expansion by 302bps YoY/ -9bpsQoQ to 9.98%, against our estimate of 9.8% backed by the performance of its product portfolio, export momentum and exchange rate benefits.



    Outlook


    We value TVS Motors' standalone business at an FY24E PE of 25x to its EPS estimate of INR 39.7 for FY24 and TVS credit services at 1x its BV (INR~35/ share), which yields a revised target price of INR 1,028( earlier target price: INR 718 on a SOTP basis). We maintain our Accumulate rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 03:39 pm
