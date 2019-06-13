App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Sterling Tools; target of Rs 234: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Sterling Tools with a target price of Rs 234 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Sterling Tools


Sterling (STL) reported weak results in Q4FY19. The revenue/EBITDA fell 10/22% YoY in the quarter, due to the slowdown in the automobile segment (especially CVs). The EBITDA margins was 13.7% (-205bps YoY/-77bps QoQ), on account of a weak product mix, commodity inflation, and negative operating leverage. Given the overall tepid demand for vehicles, higher inventory levels with dealers, and production cuts by the OEMs, we believe STL will likely remain under pressure for Q1FY20. However, we expect earnings will improve from Q2FY20, due to pre-buying on account of BS VI and a likely revival in economic activities.


Outlook


As STL focuses on specialized fasteners and the new manufacturing facility in Kolar becomes operational, we expect the margins to recover in coming quarters. We recommend Accumulate, with a TP of ` 234(based on 16xFY21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sterling Tools

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.