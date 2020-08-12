172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-shaily-engineering-plastics-target-of-rs-533-prabhudas-lilladher-5687971.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Shaily Engineering Plastics; target of Rs 533: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Shaily Engineering Plastics with a target price of Rs 533 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shaily Engineering Plastics


Shaily reported Q1 results. While revenues and EBITDA de-grew 42.2% and 74.5% YoY, the company continued to remain EBITDA positive. EBITDAM was down 920bps YoY and 1170bps QoQ to 7.3%. Fall in revenues led to loss of Rs 30m v/s profit of Rs 47m in Q1FY20 and Rs 70m in previous quarter. Non healthcare operations were resumed at end of April. Total volumes stood at 1,815 MT, down 41% YoY and utilisation of 34% v/s 59% in Q1FY20. EBITDA/kg stood at Rs 18.8 down 57% YoY and 59.5% QoQ on back of lower utilisation and lower absorption of fixed cost.



Outlook


We feel this justifies a higher target multiple of 12x (7x previously) thereby arriving at a revised TP of Rs 533. Maintain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Shaily Engineering Plastics

