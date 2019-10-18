App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate PVR; target of Rs 2131: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on PVR with a target price of Rs 2131 in its research report dated October 17, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on PVR


We keep our top-line & EBITDA estimates broadly unchanged but cut our PAT estimates (Ind-AS adjusted) by 6%/18% for FY20E/FY21E as PVR has decided to pay tax at the regular tax rate of 35% in order to utilize the MAT credit of ~Rs800mn available as of 30th Sep 2019. This was an excellent quarter for PVR with top-line increasing 37.3% YoY to Rs9,732mn (PLe of Rs8,832mn) buoyed by strong content (4/5movies crossed Rs1bn in box office collections). Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 250bps YoY to 20% and is the best ever margin performance since 1QFY16. Given 1) strong content pipeline 2) leadership position (~28% screen market share) and 3) aggressive screen addition plans (we expect 70/75 screen additions in FY20E/21E) we expect sales/Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 17.2%/22.8% over FY19-21E.


Outlook


We assign EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x to our FY21E EBITDA of Rs14.6bn and arrive at a TP of Rs2,131 (earlier Rs2,099). Retain ACCUMULATE.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 18, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #PVR #Recommendations

