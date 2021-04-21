MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Nestle India target of Rs 18,450: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 18,450 in its research report dated April 20, 2021.

April 21, 2021
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


Nestlé posted a strong set of numbers backed by double digit growth across key brands and improving Out of home demand. Fresh set of Lockdowns across the nation on account of increased Covid cases will increase pantry stocking aiding volumes for key brands. We believe NEST’s decision to capitalize on rural growth by increasing village coverage by 33% using 30-40% of relevant products and launching rural centric products will result in strong long term growth given rural and semiurban markets are growing at 2-2.5x of urban. NEST will continue its innovation led growth strategy given high success rate of new products and expect to launch 40-50 new products.



Outlook


We estimate 13.2% PAT CAGR over CY20-22 and assign TP of Rs 18,450 on DCF basis (Rs17,364 earlier). Retain Accumulate, however expect back ended returns given rich valuations of 61.4xCY22 EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Apr 21, 2021 03:19 pm

