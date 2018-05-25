App
May 25, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Navkar Corporation; target of Rs 171: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Navkar Corporation with a target price of Rs 171 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Navkar Corporation


For Q4FY18, the revenue grew by 16.2% to ` 1,150.8mn YoY; up 8.1% QoQ from ` 1,064.6mn driven by strong volume growth at Vapi of ~2x YoY at 14,443 TEUs (Export-6,557; Import-7,876; Hazira-2,430), while the volume handled at Panvel remained flat at 73k TEUs. EBITDA grew by 41.6% YoY to ` 494.8mn, increased by 31.6% QoQ from ` 376.1mn. As per the management, the EBITDA margins increased by 773 bps YoY to 43% and increased by 767 bps QoQ from 30.6% with the operationalisation of RTG cranes. Net profit grew by 34.5% YoY to ` 276.5mn and 11.6% QoQ from ` 247.8mn. Net profit margin grew 328 bps YoY to 24%.


Outlook


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

