    Accumulate Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 515: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 06:52 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

    We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 9.5%/8.9% and rating from Buy to Accumulate post recent run in stock price following 1) tepid demand with current recovery only being seasonal 2) delayed margin recovery in inflationary environment & heightened competition 3) increase in initial losses in Popeyes and 4) sustained high capex guidance of Rs7bn including Mumbai commissary. JUBI’s strategy revolves around consumer value proposition, leveraging data & tech, operational excellence and building a foundation of people & culture. JUBI will continue to invest behind in Dominos (200-225 store additions), Popeyes (30-35 store additions) and Mumbai commissory. Loyalty programme – Cheesy Rewards continues to see strong enrollment of 13.6mn users since launch in May’22, with increase in order contribution to 45%, improved order frequency and higher customer stickiness.


    Outlook

    We remain constructive given JUBI’s strength in Pizza market and strong possibility of Popeyes emerging as second major brand in coming years. We estimate 26.0% PAT CAGR over FY23-25 and cut rating to Accumulate with DCF based target price of Rs515 (Rs500 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    May 19, 2023 06:52 am