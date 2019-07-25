App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 1225: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Jubilant Foodworks with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Jubilant Foodworks


JFL’s Q1FY20 results were below our estimate, with a 4.1% YoY same store sales growth (SSSG) vs our estimate of 5%. A high base of 25.9% YoY in SSSG restricted overall growth in Q1FY20. We believe JFL will likely post a high single digit SSSG in the ensuing quarters, as the base remains highly unfavorable. In addition, margins are likely to remain under pressure in the near term due to store additions, escalating RM prices, and rise in A&P costs.


Outlook


We revise our FY20E and FY21E EPS estimates downwards to ` 25.5 and ` 30.6, from ` 30.4 and ` 34.1, respectively to factor in Q1 performance and change in accounting standards. Maintain Accumulate, with TP of ` 1,225 (40x FY21E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.