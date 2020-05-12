App
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate ICICI Bank; target of Rs 385: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated May 10, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank maintains a stable performance amid all the chaos of advance provisioning by major banks, well beyond RBI mandated 5% provisioning for Covid-19. NII increased by 17.1% YoY/4.5% QoQ, PPOP increased by 18.6% YoY/down 2.1% QoQ and Net Income increased to Rs 1,221 Cr, up by 26.0% YoY / down 70.5% QoQ. The decline in the bottomline could be attributed to the advance provisioning as per RBI guidelines for Covid-19 of Rs 2,725 Cr. Apart from the Corona crisis hit, the pre corona macroeconomic lull and slowing economy had an impact on the bank’s growth as well, with advances growing by a mere 10.0% YoY while deposit mobilization remained strong for the 2nd largest lender, up by 18.1% YoY/7.6% QoQ, as term deposits grew sharply after crisis in several smaller Private banks triggering the flee of capital to larger banks.


Outlook


ICICI Bank is currently trading at a 2.1x P/Adj. BVFY20. We assign a P/adj. BV multiple of 1.5x on FY22E adj. BV of INR 185 for standalone bank and use a SOTP approach to value its subsidiaries, arriving at a Target Price of INR 385 with an Accumulate rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 12, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #ICICI Bank #Recommendations

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

Dubai turns world's tallest building Burj Khalifa into coronavirus charity box

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

