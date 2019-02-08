App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate GAIL; target of Rs 372: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on GAIL with a target price of Rs 372 in its research report dated February 06, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on GAIL


GAIL Q3FY19 revenue was marginally above estimates. Profitability was better due to higher than expected performance in natural gas marketing segment. Considering the decline in crude oil, performance in gas marketing segment is commendable and made us believe that Q4FY19 performance should also be like last quarter. This has been the biggest hangover on the stock price and will continue to be. Management continues to guide that all cargoes expected in near future are completely hedged. Gas transmission volumes at 107 MMSCMD were marginally below estimates and not expected to improve significantly in the FY20. Petrochemicals business margins are impacted by higher input cost, however, moving towards higher revenue products with better margin will improve the outlook of this segment. Tariff hike for the transmission segment has been the most awaited trigger and is expected now only in second half of FY20.


Outlook


We believe that most of the negatives are priced in the stock. Risk to our call remains significant decline in profitability in gas marketing segment. Maintain Accumulate with a target price of ` 372.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 8, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #GAIL #Recommendations

