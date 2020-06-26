App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate GAIL; target of Rs 122: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on GAIL with a target price of Rs 122 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on GAIL


GAIL’s Q4FY20 results were in line with our estimates on revenue front and above estimates on profitability parameters. Natural gas transmission segment revenues were up 6% YoY and saw marginal decline sequentially due to volumes lost in last 10-15 days of March due to nationwide lockdown, which reduced the consumption in CGD sector and many industries and plants were shut. Gas marketing segment EBIT improved sequentially. Weakness in the petchem business continued due to low demand and low prices. Petchem’s plant had taken a shutdown in first 3 weeks of April’20 and is now operating at capacity utilization of 100%. LPG and LHC production was fairly stable and did not see much impact as they are deemed under essential services. We believe that most of the negatives are priced in the stock. However, the profitability can see a decline due to shut down in first 2 months of FY21, which has started picking up and is expected to return to normalcy by H2FY21.



Outlook


However, it is expected that considering the slump in demand in Q1FY21 GAIL may end up cutting down on spot volumes. The risk to our call remains a significant decline in profitability in the gas marketing segment. We maintain Accumulate, with a TP of Rs 122. (8x FY22E).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #GAIL #Recommendations

