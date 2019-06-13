App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate GAIL (India); target of Rs 396: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on GAIL (India) with a target price of Rs 396 in its research report dated May 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on GAIL (India)


GAIL’s Q4FY19 revenue were in line with our estimates. Profitability was below our estimate, due to weakness in the petchem, LPG, and LHC business, which was offset by the gas marketing business. Considering the volatility in crude oil, performance in the gas marketing segment is commendable and lead us to believe that H1FY20 results will be robust. The management continues to guide that all cargoes expected in short term are completely hedged. The gas transmission volumes at 109 MMSCMD were marginally below our estimate and we do not expect it to increase significantly in FY20.


Outlook


The risk to our call remains a significant decline in profitability in the gas marketing segment. We maintain Accumulate, with a TP of ` 396. (13x FY21E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #GAIL India #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.