Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 4834: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 4834 in its research report dated September 17, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories


Dr Reddy’s settles with BMS on multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid for a limited volume launch during FY23-26, post which the volume cap will be lifted. Dr Reddy’s is the third company to settle post Natco and Alvogen, though details of the settlement term are not known yet. The key variables are (1) timing of the launch (2) market share allowed to Dr Reddy’s.


Outlook


This adds NPV value of Rs175 per share to our target price. While we maintain our estimates for Dr Reddy’s, we add Revlimid’s optionality and upgrade our target price to Rs4,834 (25x FY22 for base business).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 18, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Recommendations

