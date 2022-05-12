English
    Accumulate Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1755: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 1755 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dalmia Bharat


    Dalmiabharat Cement (DALBHARA) posted better than expected Q4FY22 earnings on back of higher realisations. EBITDA declined 11% YoY to Rs6.8bn, above our/consensus estimates (CE) by 15%/29%. Aided by one-time deferred tax credit of Rs3.3bn in one of the subsidiary, Reported PAT declined 5% YoY to Rs5.94bn. Adjusted for the same, PAT declined 23% YoY to Rs2.64bn (PLe:Rs1.97bn, CE:Rs1.46bn). As expected, DALBHARA’s margins recovered QoQ due to unsustainable price levels and high input costs. However, we don’t expect material improvement in margins from current levels due to unabated capacity addition and intense competition for market share.


    Outlook


    We continue to like DALBHARA’s efficient operations, strong capacity growth and comfortable B/S. Maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs1,755, EV/EBITDA of 11x FY24e.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Accumulate #Dalmia Bharat #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:58 pm
